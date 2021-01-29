NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.96%.

NBTB stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,454. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. NBT Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $39.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.42%.

NBTB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised NBT Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In related news, Director Jack H. Webb sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $180,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,118.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

