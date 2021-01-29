NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Issues Earnings Results

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.96%.

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB opened at $33.25 on Friday. NBT Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.42%.

In related news, Director Jack H. Webb sold 6,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $180,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,118.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NBTB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

