NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.46

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.46 and traded as high as $34.53. NBT Bancorp shares last traded at $33.25, with a volume of 203,621 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.72.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 8.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.42%.

In related news, Director Jack H. Webb sold 6,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $180,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,118.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBTB. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 312.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 379,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 153,534 shares during the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

