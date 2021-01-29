Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.54

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.54 and traded as high as $8.60. Neonode shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 112,648 shares trading hands.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Neonode in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Get Neonode alerts:

The company has a market cap of $89.67 million, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 2.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 128.56% and a negative return on equity of 129.95%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neonode stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) by 605.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Neonode were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Neonode Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEON)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interface and optical interactive touch solutions under the zForce brand in the United States, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices. The company licenses its touch technology to original equipment manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.