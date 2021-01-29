New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $11.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average is $9.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.31%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. CSFB dropped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.81.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

