New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Issues Earnings Results

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NYCB shares. TheStreet upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Compass Point upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.81.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

