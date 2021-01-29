Niobio Cash 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $170.00 (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 29th. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Niobio Cash has a market capitalization of $47,220.76 and $170.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Niobio Cash has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 71% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 66.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Niobio Cash (NBR) is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. The Niobio team main objective is to sponsor the research and development of new technologies that are based on niobium (ore). Thus, 5% of the total mined, by the partner pools, will be destined for a fund, for the purpose of sponsoring projects pertaining to this raw material. It's currently being used in important and diverse areas, such as magnetic resonance scanners, jet aircraft turbines, nuclear industry and gas pipelines. Without pre-mining or ICO. Only 336 million units of Nióbio Cash will be mined. “

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

