Nofire Technologies (OTCMKTS:NFTI) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.03

Nofire Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFTI)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.01. Nofire Technologies shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 8,181 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.

About Nofire Technologies (OTCMKTS:NFTI)

NoFire Technologies, Inc develops and sells fire-retardant coatings and textile wrap systems for commercial, industrial, marine, aerospace, nuclear, military, and residential applications. NoFire Technologies, Inc was founded in 1987 and is based in Upper Saddle River, New Jersey.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Nofire Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nofire Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.