Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 18.99%.

NFBK opened at $12.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $16.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.57 million, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.83.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,433. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

