Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.21

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $51.21 and traded as high as $57.25. Nu Skin Enterprises shares last traded at $56.26, with a volume of 286,439 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NUS. Bank of America upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $703.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 10,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $600,422.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 83,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,945,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 7,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $363,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,593 shares of company stock worth $3,170,631. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUS. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,957,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,915,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 104.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after acquiring an additional 95,564 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 70.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 63,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 392,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,645,000 after acquiring an additional 53,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

