Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.62

Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.62 and traded as high as $17.49. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 shares last traded at $17.40, with a volume of 21,566 shares trading hands.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%.
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 Company Profile (NYSE:NXR)
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
