Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%.

Shares of OSBC stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average of $9.10. Old Second Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $13.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 3.08%.

OSBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

