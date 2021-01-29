Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.59

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.59 and traded as high as $6.87. Paratek Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 373,861 shares.

Several research firms have commented on PRTK. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.62.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.89 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam Woodrow sold 9,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $62,862.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 20,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $124,103.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,487 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,267.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,383 shares of company stock worth $1,207,414 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 346.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

