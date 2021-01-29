Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.59

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2021

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.59 and traded as high as $6.87. Paratek Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 373,861 shares.

Several research firms have commented on PRTK. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.62.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.89 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam Woodrow sold 9,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $62,862.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 20,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $124,103.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,487 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,267.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,383 shares of company stock worth $1,207,414 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 346.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit