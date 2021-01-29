PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 3.28%.

NASDAQ PCSB traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.74. The company had a trading volume of 64,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,708. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. PCSB Financial has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $20.35. The company has a market cap of $241.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day moving average is $14.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. PCSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of PCSB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

About PCSB Financial

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

