Phantomx (PNX) 1-Day Volume Hits $5.00

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded down 44.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Phantomx has a total market cap of $9,616.81 and approximately $5.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantomx token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phantomx has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phantomx alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.57 or 0.00307124 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00030598 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003428 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000983 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $512.57 or 0.01549904 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 142.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Phantomx Token Profile

Phantomx (CRYPTO:PNX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 tokens. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Phantomx

Phantomx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantomx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantomx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.