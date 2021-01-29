Pillar Trading Down 6.9% Over Last Week (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $6.32 million and approximately $362,942.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pillar has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pillar token can currently be purchased for about $0.0244 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00066569 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.62 or 0.00860985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006027 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00049255 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.92 or 0.04194374 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014651 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017755 BTC.

Pillar Profile

Pillar is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io

Buying and Selling Pillar

Pillar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

