Polkadot (DOT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.57 Billion

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Polkadot coin can now be purchased for about $16.77 or 0.00049852 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Polkadot has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. Polkadot has a total market cap of $15.38 billion and approximately $3.57 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00127162 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00267246 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00065940 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00066618 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.10 or 0.00312437 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,406.28 or 0.87418650 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot’s genesis date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,039,351,158 coins and its circulating supply is 916,864,362 coins. The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

Polkadot can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

