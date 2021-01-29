Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2021

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 14.53%.

NASDAQ:PROV remained flat at $$16.05 during trading hours on Friday. 15,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,491. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $119.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.71. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $22.84.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PROV shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Provident Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Provident Financial from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 2nd.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Earnings History for Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit