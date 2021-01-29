Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 14.53%.

NASDAQ:PROV remained flat at $$16.05 during trading hours on Friday. 15,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,491. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $119.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.71. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $22.84.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PROV shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Provident Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Provident Financial from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 2nd.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

