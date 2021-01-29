Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.85

Shares of Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.85 and traded as low as $11.83. Prudential Bancorp shares last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 15,734 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Prudential Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $94.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of -0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average of $11.86.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Prudential Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBIP. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 559.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,525 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,012 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Prudential Bancorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 128,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Prudential Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 37.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PBIP)

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

