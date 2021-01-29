Quark (QRK) Reaches Market Cap of $2.71 Million

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One Quark coin can now be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Quark has traded 29.7% higher against the dollar. Quark has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $355.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 372.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 268,371,805 coins. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quark

Quark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

