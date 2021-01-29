REAC Group (OTCMKTS:REAC) Stock Price Down 83.3%

REAC Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REAC)’s stock price fell 83.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 124 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.36.

About REAC Group (OTCMKTS:REAC)

REAC Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation, logistics, and warehouse distribution services for perishable and other cargo. It offers refrigerated long haul, regional, and dedicated deliveries for industries that include floral, produce, plants, dairy, poultry, and meats, as well as offers dry cargo, office space, trucking, and ocean freight services.

