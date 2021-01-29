Reach plc (RCH.L) (LON:RCH) Shares Up 0.5%

Reach plc (RCH.L) (LON:RCH) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 194.88 ($2.55) and last traded at GBX 192 ($2.51). 1,025,343 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,624,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 191 ($2.50).

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Reach plc (RCH.L) in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 165.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 107.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The firm has a market cap of £599.17 million and a P/E ratio of 13.43.

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company produces and distributes content through paid-for and free national and regional newspapers and magazines, as well as through multi-platform digital sites; holds events and exhibitions related to publishing activities; and provides contract publishing for football clubs and other sport-related organizations.

