Refereum (RFR) Market Capitalization Tops $12.75 Million

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 35.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last week, Refereum has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar. One Refereum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Refereum has a market capitalization of $12.75 million and $2,862.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Refereum Token Profile

Refereum (RFR) is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum

Refereum Token Trading

