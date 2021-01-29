RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (RHK.F) (ETR:RHK) Shares Up 0.7%

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (RHK.F) (ETR:RHK)’s stock price shot up 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as €15.36 ($18.07) and last traded at €15.36 ($18.07). 607 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 43,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.26 ($17.95).

The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 130.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €16.62.

RHÃ-N-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, builds, acquires, and operates primarily acute-care hospitals in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services, including rehabilitation of cardiovascular patients, hand surgery, neurological, psychosomatic, addiction therapy facilities, ophthalmology, trauma surgery, dentistry, thoracic, pulmonary, vascular, tumors, neurological conditions, and treatment of spinal column, joints, and heart diseases.

