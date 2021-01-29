Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) Stock Price Down 3%

Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE) was down 3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.30 and last traded at $9.50. Approximately 13,457 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 13,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $88.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.71.

Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.58 million during the quarter. Riverview Financial had a negative net margin of 39.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.21%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Riverview Financial by 95.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Riverview Financial by 85.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 12,781 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Riverview Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in Riverview Financial by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 565,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 73,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, municipalities, small to medium sized businesses, and nonprofit entities in the United States. It accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and noninterest bearing deposits; and provides remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services, as well as safe deposit boxes.

