Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.10

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2021

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.10 and traded as high as $4.92. Savannah Resources shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 4,320,400 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £64.39 million and a P/E ratio of -6.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.73.

In other news, insider David Archer sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total value of £7,500 ($9,798.80).

About Savannah Resources (LON:SAV)

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

