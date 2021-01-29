Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 4.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:SMED traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.22. 302,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.74. Sharps Compliance has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $13.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.94 million and a P/E ratio of 188.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average of $7.99.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

In other Sharps Compliance news, Director John W. Dalton sold 13,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $127,724.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 922,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,614,636.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $74,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 928,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,614,976.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SMED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.85.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.