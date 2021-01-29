Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 4.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.
NASDAQ:SMED traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.22. 302,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.74. Sharps Compliance has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $13.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.94 million and a P/E ratio of 188.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average of $7.99.
In other Sharps Compliance news, Director John W. Dalton sold 13,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $127,724.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 922,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,614,636.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $74,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 928,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,614,976.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Sharps Compliance
Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.
Featured Story: FinTech
Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.