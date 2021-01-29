Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY)’s stock price traded up 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.77 and last traded at $6.77. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.29.

Sino Land Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SNLAY)

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

