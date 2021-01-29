SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.87 EPS

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.87, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $190.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $67.45 on Friday. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $95.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.09.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet.

