SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.80 EPS

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.40. SLM has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. SLM’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on SLM from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded SLM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.58.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

