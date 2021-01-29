SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

SLM stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.63. SLM has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $14.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. SLM’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SLM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised SLM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

SLM announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

