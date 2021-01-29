SnowGem Trading 13.2% Lower This Week (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001078 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 141.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

