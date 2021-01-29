Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 18.95%.

NASDAQ STXB opened at $18.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.69 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.11. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.96 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.71%.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, other commercial real estate loans, and multifamily loans and farmland; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

