Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2021

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 13.88%.

NASDAQ SYBT opened at $45.00 on Friday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a one year low of $22.98 and a one year high of $47.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.37%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYBT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

