Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Announces Earnings Results

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Strattec Security had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%.

STRT traded up $9.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.75. The company had a trading volume of 71,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $211.34 million, a PE ratio of -210.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.48. Strattec Security has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $54.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.62.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Strattec Security from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

