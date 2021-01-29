Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.15

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.15 and traded as high as $12.44. Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) shares last traded at $12.32, with a volume of 845,377 shares.

SPB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$13.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.56, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.16. The company has a market cap of C$2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35.

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.25) by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$399.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$423.67 million. As a group, analysts predict that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.7088539 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 192.51%.

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) Company Profile (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

