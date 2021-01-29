Suretly Hits Market Cap of $40,408.29 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Suretly token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000508 BTC on major exchanges. Suretly has a total market cap of $40,408.29 and $1,221.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Suretly has traded down 10% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Suretly

SUR is a token. It was first traded on August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 tokens. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

