Teekay (NYSE:TK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.38

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.38 and traded as high as $2.60. Teekay shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 797,813 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39.
Teekay (NYSE:TK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Teekay had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $334.78 million during the quarter.
About Teekay (NYSE:TK)
Teekay Corporation provides oil and gas transportation services worldwide. It operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, floating production storage and offloading units, liquefied gas carriers, and conventional tankers. As of December 31, 2019, its fleet consisted of 154 vessels, which included chartered-in vessels.
