Teekay (NYSE:TK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.38

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.38 and traded as high as $2.60. Teekay shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 797,813 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Teekay had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $334.78 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teekay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Teekay by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 146,205 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 67,553 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Teekay by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 158,396 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 115,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Teekay by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 441,509 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 57,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay (NYSE:TK)

Teekay Corporation provides oil and gas transportation services worldwide. It operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, floating production storage and offloading units, liquefied gas carriers, and conventional tankers. As of December 31, 2019, its fleet consisted of 154 vessels, which included chartered-in vessels.

