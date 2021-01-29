TENT (TENT) Price Tops $0.0612

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded up 18.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. In the last week, TENT has traded up 38.8% against the dollar. One TENT coin can now be purchased for $0.0612 or 0.00000181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TENT has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $276,750.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TENT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00048654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00127937 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00266052 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00065389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00065490 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00035975 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT’s total supply is 32,255,240 coins and its circulating supply is 32,178,148 coins. TENT’s official website is tent.app

Buying and Selling TENT

TENT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.