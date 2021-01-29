Tetragon Financial Group Ltd (TFG.L) (LON:TFG) Trading 3.1% Higher

Tetragon Financial Group Ltd (TFG.L) (LON:TFG) shares traded up 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.13 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13). 16,459 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 26,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.70 ($0.13).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9.18.

