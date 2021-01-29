The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ BPRN traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,163. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.63. The Bank of Princeton has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

BPRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Princeton from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

