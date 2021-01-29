The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The company’s revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Shares of BX opened at $67.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 62.66 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $68.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 93.51%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Barclays increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.19.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

