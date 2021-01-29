The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

The Blackstone Group stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.96. 34,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,980,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Blackstone Group has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $68.67. The stock has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.66 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.08.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.7175 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 93.51%.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.19.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

