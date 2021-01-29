The Cato (NYSE:CATO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.23

Shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.23 and traded as high as $11.60. The Cato shares last traded at $11.43, with a volume of 188,910 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.27. The company has a market cap of $260.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.90.

The Cato (NYSE:CATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Cato had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $150.79 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Cato by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,499,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,368,000 after buying an additional 68,969 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Cato by 15.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 63,916 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Cato by 753.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 425,685 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in The Cato by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 343,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in The Cato during the third quarter worth about $2,088,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Cato (NYSE:CATO)

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

