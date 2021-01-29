The Cato (NYSE:CATO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.23

Shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.23 and traded as high as $11.60. The Cato shares last traded at $11.43, with a volume of 188,910 shares changing hands.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.27. The company has a market cap of $260.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.90.
The Cato (NYSE:CATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Cato had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $150.79 million for the quarter.
About The Cato (NYSE:CATO)
The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.
Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index
Receive News & Ratings for The Cato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.