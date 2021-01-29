The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.87. The LGL Group shares last traded at $10.48, with a volume of 19,439 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $53.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter. The LGL Group had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 6.24%.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers XTAL, clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.

