Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,234.35

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2021

Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,234.35 and traded as high as $1,411.00. Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) shares last traded at $1,381.50, with a volume of 459,985 shares traded.

TPK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) from GBX 1,430 ($18.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,597 ($20.86) target price on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) from GBX 1,360 ($17.77) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,397.67 ($18.26).

The company has a market cap of £3.40 billion and a PE ratio of -1,124.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,377.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,236.71.

In related news, insider John Rogers bought 61 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,377 ($17.99) per share, with a total value of £839.97 ($1,097.43). Also, insider Pete Redfern bought 89 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,046 ($13.67) per share, for a total transaction of £930.94 ($1,216.28). In the last three months, insiders bought 215 shares of company stock worth $260,486.

About Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK)

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Comments


