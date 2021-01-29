TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 20.03%.

TCBK stock opened at $38.62 on Friday. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $41.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.21 and its 200-day moving average is $31.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

