Trident Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:TDACU) Shares Up 3.3%

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:TDACU) shot up 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $15.50. 401 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.01.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.85.

Trident Acquisitions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TDACU)

Trident Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses primarily in the oil and gas or other natural resource sector.

