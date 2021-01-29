Trigon Metals Inc. (TM.V) (CVE:TM) Trading Up 9.3%

Trigon Metals Inc. (TM.V) (CVE:TM)’s stock price was up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 423,768 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 246,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.45 million and a PE ratio of -4.61.

Trigon Metals Inc. (TM.V) Company Profile (CVE:TM)

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African continent. The company primarily explores for copper, lead, and silver deposits. It holds an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which covers five mining licenses located in Northern Namibia.

