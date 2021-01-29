United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

UBSI traded down $1.56 on Friday, reaching $32.12. The stock had a trading volume of 25,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,531. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.25. United Bankshares has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $36.55. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

UBSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

In other news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 40,000 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $1,216,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 214,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,521,804.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 15,000 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $468,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,444,518.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,298 shares of company stock worth $39,982. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.